11,000 homes still without power in Wales as Storm Arwen hits
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
All the roads and rail lines shut in Wales as Storm Arwen hits
Wales Online
Homes have been left without power and there is travel chaos across the country as 80mph winds batter Wales
Snow knocks out power in Moorlands
Leek Post and Times
Homes without power as Scotland counts cost of Storm Arwen
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Storm Arwen: Hundreds of homes without power amid strong winds
Bristol Post
It has been a blustery night