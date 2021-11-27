Declaration opposing the Brexit Protocol signed in 250 Orange Halls
A declaration has been signed at hundreds of locations across Northern Ireland urging Boris Johnson to listen to unionist opposition to the Brexit Protocol.Full Article
Orange Halls across Northern Ireland will open their doors this Saturday to facilitate the signing of an anti-Protocol declaration.