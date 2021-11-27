Sarina Wiegman praises ‘terrific’ Ellen White as she closes in on England record
Published
England boss Sarina Wiegman saluted striker Ellen White as she marked her 100th cap with a winning goal to close in on Kelly Smith’s record.Full Article
Published
England boss Sarina Wiegman saluted striker Ellen White as she marked her 100th cap with a winning goal to close in on Kelly Smith’s record.Full Article
Ellen White has been on an "amazing journey", says England boss Sarina Wiegman, as the striker looks set to win her 100th cap..