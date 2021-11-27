Speaking to Radio Times, he said: "She was the one I wanted to dance with from the beginning."Full Article
Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice admits he begged shows bosses to be paired with Rose
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rose Ayling Ellis fights back tears on BBC Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two
Rose and Giovanni Pernice, her Italian pro partner, were on the show for an interview with Janette Manrara.
Tamworth Herald
BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice show 'signs of love'
The BBC EastEnders actress and Italian pro scored fourth out of the six remaining couples in the BBC One competition.
Tamworth Herald