Snow and ice warning in aftermath of Storm Arwen
Winter woollies will be needed amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen which wreaked havoc across much of the UK.Full Article
Met Office warns of risk of 'wintry showers and icy stretches'
Storm Arwen brought with it snow, ice and wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour. Police said one man was killed..
