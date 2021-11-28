Omicron variant symptoms: What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant
Published
It was announced earlier today the new Covid variant of concern, Omicron, has arrived in the UK – so what symptoms should people be looking out for?Full Article
Published
It was announced earlier today the new Covid variant of concern, Omicron, has arrived in the UK – so what symptoms should people be looking out for?Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the rules would "tighten" once again
169 COVID cases were detected in Israel on Saturday and seven cases of the Omicron variant are under investigation.