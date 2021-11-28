A trusted source, The Strictly Spoiler, has unveiled the result and fans of the show are not happy.Full Article
Strictly fans left fuming as 'wrong' couple sent home after exit result is leaked
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Strictly fans 'left feeling sick and hope they're wrong' after exit result is leaked
As any Strictly fanatic will know, the long-running BBC reality series films all of its weekend content on a Saturday night, but..
Daily Record
Britain's best driver's car 2021: meet the contenders
Three days, eleven cars, four judges and some of the finest tarmac Wales has to offer. What will come out on..
Autocar