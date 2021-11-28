Brentford v Everton
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Brentford and Everton.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Brentford and Everton.Full Article
There could be two changes for the Bees tomorrow as they host the Toffees in the Premier League
Brentford face Everton on Sunday in the Premier League
Thomas Frank speaks to the media ahead of Brentford's Premier League clash against Everton