Covid in Scotland: Six cases of Omicron variant identified
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The Scottish government says four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The Scottish government says four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.Full Article
Six cases of Omicron have been identified in Scotland in total
It bring the total number in the UK to nine