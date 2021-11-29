Tracey McCallum’s job at Crosshouse Hospital was hanging in the balance after she claimed face masks help spread the virus and compared the vaccination programme with “genocide”, writes Sally Hind.Full Article
Ayrshire nurse who branded covid 'scamdemic' sacked for posting conspiracy theories
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
