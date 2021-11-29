Who received the first Christmas card - and how many Christmas cards are sent in the UK each year?
Published
Christmas cards have been a festive mainstay for nearly two centuries, and hundreds of millions of them are sent each year.Full Article
Published
Christmas cards have been a festive mainstay for nearly two centuries, and hundreds of millions of them are sent each year.Full Article
Watch VideoOn this year's Black Friday, things almost seem normal.
Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not..