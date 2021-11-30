Rihanna made national hero as Barbados becomes a republic
Published
Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna has been awarded a national honour from her homeland Barbados as the Caribbean country celebrated becoming a republic.Full Article
Published
Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna has been awarded a national honour from her homeland Barbados as the Caribbean country celebrated becoming a republic.Full Article
Rihanna just received a huge honor! The 33-year-old singer was honored as her home country’s 11th-ever National Hero during an..