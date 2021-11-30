Three more Omicron cases identified in Scotland - taking UK total to 14
Three more cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been identified in Scotland, taking the UK's total to 14.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — England imposed new restrictions to combat the omicron variant on Tuesday, with face masks again compulsory in..
Scientists have raised the alarm over the strain, which is believed to be more transmissible than previous versions of Covid-19.