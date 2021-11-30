John Sillett: Coventry City's 1987 FA Cup-winning manager dies aged 85

John Sillett: Coventry City's 1987 FA Cup-winning manager dies aged 85

BBC Local News

Published

BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Former Coventry City manager John Sillett, who guided the club to FA Cup success in 1987, has died aged 85.

Full Article