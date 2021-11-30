ITV confirms it will screen royal carol concert in snub to BBC
Published
ITV has confirmed it will host a special Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge in a snub to the BBC.Full Article
Published
ITV has confirmed it will host a special Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge in a snub to the BBC.Full Article
A Royal Christmas carol concert, which is set to feature the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is due to be shown on ITV, it has been..
BBC Local News: London -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's concert is expected to air on ITV following a row with the BBC.