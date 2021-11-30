The channel has confirmed it will host the special carol service, in a snub to the BBC.Full Article
Duchess of Cambridge to host special Christmas carol concert on ITV
Cambridge News0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Royal Christmas carol concert to be shown on ITV amid row over documentary with BBC
A Royal Christmas carol concert, which is set to feature the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is due to be shown on ITV, it has been..
Sky News
ITV confirms it will screen royal carol concert in snub to BBC
ITV has confirmed it will host a special Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge in a snub to the BBC.
Belfast Telegraph