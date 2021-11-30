The Prime Minister set himself an ambitious programme for booster jabs in contrast to Nicola Sturgeon who has ruled out mass vaccination centres in Scotland.Full Article
Boris Johnson wants all adults to have covid booster jab by end of January
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK plans booster jabs for all adults by end of January
FT.com
Boris Johnson pledges big vaccination drive in response to Omicron variant
-
PM: All adults to receive Covid booster by end of January
BBC News
-
Covid booster jabs offered to all eligible adults by end of January - PM
BBC News
-
Covid booster jabs offered for adults by end of January - PM
BBC News
-
Boris Johnson promises to ‘throw everything at’ booster jabs effort
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Seven announcements from Boris Johnson's Covid-19 press conference, with 'booster' jab for every adult
Tamworth Herald
The Prime Minister revealed plans to offer a booster vaccination to everyone over 18 by the end of January, at a Downing Street..