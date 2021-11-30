Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Ray Kennedy dies aged 70
Ray Kennedy was a ‘mountain of a man’ on Liverpool left after starring up front for Arsenal as Mark Lawrenson and Phil Neal reflect on ‘outstanding’ teammate
Liverpool legends Mark Lawrenson and Phil Neal have paid tribute to former teammate Ray Kennedy following his death, aged 70...
Liverpool legend Ray Kennedy, who also scored at Tottenham to win Arsenal the double, passes away aged 70 after long battle with Parkinson’s disease
Former Arsenal and Liverpool player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Kennedy,..
