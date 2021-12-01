Storm Arwen leaves 30,000 homes without power, five days on
Published
Energy suppliers have said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Storm Arwen.Full Article
Published
Energy suppliers have said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Storm Arwen.Full Article
A lot can happen in 10 days, but for homes across the north without power far too little has happened.
More than 3,000 homes are still without heating and hot water, some 10 days after Storm Arwen affected power supplies - and as a..