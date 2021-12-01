Today's Public Health Scotland Covid infection rate data as 2,796 new cases reported
Scottish Government confirms one death from Covid in Tayside in last 24 hours
Daily Record
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 260 new cases were recorded overnight in the region.
Scottish Government confirms NO deaths from Covid in Tayside for second day running
Daily Record
Data from Public Health Scotland also shows that 175 new cases were recorded overnight in the region.