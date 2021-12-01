BT Sport cuts Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage following racism allegations
Published
BT Sport will not use Michael Vaughan in its Ashes coverage this winter after allegations the former England captain made a racist remark in 2009.Full Article
Published
BT Sport will not use Michael Vaughan in its Ashes coverage this winter after allegations the former England captain made a racist remark in 2009.Full Article
Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not play a role in the BBC coverage of this year's Ashes cricket tour following..