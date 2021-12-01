Alec Baldwin in tears during first interview since fatal set shooting
Published
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.Full Article
Published
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.Full Article
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin for his first sit-down interview since the tragedy on the set of his film...
Actor Alec Baldwin’s first interview since the tragic “Rust” shooting is set to air during primetime on ABC and Hulu on Dec...