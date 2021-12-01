The actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went offFull Article
Alec Baldwin in tears during first interview since fatal set shooting
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
People Show December 1, 2021
People
TONIGHT ON PEOPLE... ALEC BALDWIN'S FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE THE 'RUST' SET TRAGEDY, WE HAVE YOUR FIRST LOOK. IS RETIREMENT ON THE..
-
Alec Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger on 'Rust' set in new ABC interview
USATODAY.com
-
Alec Baldwin gives first interview since fatal 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger'
USATODAY.com
-
‘I Didn’t Pull The Trigger’: Alec Baldwin Gives First Interview Since Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting
Daily Caller
-
Alec Baldwin sits down with ABC News after fatal 'Rust' shooting
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Alec Baldwin to Sit Down With ABC’s George Stephanopoulos For Primetime Special Following ‘Rust’ Shooting | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos interviews Baldwin for his first sit-down interview since the tragedy on the set of his film...
-
Alec Baldwin Breaks Down, Insists He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ in First Interview Since Fatal Shooting of Rust Cinematographer
Mediaite
-
Rust: Alec Baldwin says he didn't fire gun on film set
BBC News
-
‘I didn’t pull the trigger’: Alec Baldwin on fatal movie set shooting
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Alec Baldwin Breaks Down in Tears in First Look at ‘Rust’ Interview
Extra