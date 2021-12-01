Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
The latest weekly data comes after more cases of Omicron were identified in Scotland.
Nine Scots have so far been identified as having the latest variant of covid but the First Minister expects more cases soon.