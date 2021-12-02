In a first, this year’s shortlist was made up entirely of groups with no individual artist being nominated, with Belfast-based Array Collective winning the top prizeFull Article
Turner Prize winner announced after artists' collectives dominate shortlist
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Turner Prize winner announced after collectives dominate shortlist
Array Collective, a group of Belfast-based artists whose work is a response to issues affecting Northern Ireland, have been named..
Belfast Telegraph