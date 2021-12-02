Authorities have said the nine cases across Lanarkshire area and Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) identified earlier in the week were connected to an event on November 20.Full Article
10th case of Omicron found in Scotland has no connection to first nine
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tenth Omicron covid case in Scotland has 'no direct' link to previous nine
Daily Record
All close contacts of suspected Omicron cases will be advised to self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status.