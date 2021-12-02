Papa John's Trophy: Holders Sunderland knocked out by Oldham Athletic
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Papa John's Trophy holders Sunderland are knocked out of the competition after defeat at home to out-of form Oldham.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Papa John's Trophy holders Sunderland are knocked out of the competition after defeat at home to out-of form Oldham.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Papa John's Trophy holders Sunderland are knocked out of the competition after defeat at home to..