Frankie, a star from The Saturdays, is married to former Chelsea, West Ham United and Manchester City stay Wayne.Full Article
ITV I'm A Celebrity's Frankie Bridge's x-rated gift has fans in disbelief
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity fans issue same prediction seconds into Friday's show
Tamworth Herald
And fans reckon it's definitely going to be Matty Lee and one other - with most fans backing either Frankie Bridge or Adam Woodyatt..
Advertisement
More coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity fans spot same hilarious problem with Frankie Bridge's luxury item
Tamworth Herald
Her fellow campmates had opted for luxury cushions and pillows