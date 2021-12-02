The Duchess of Sussex won her case this year when a high court judge gave summary judgment in her favour without need for a trial.Full Article
Meghan Markle wins court battle with Mail on Sunday over letter to dad
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad
People
"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," Meghan said in a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Publisher Appeal Against Meghan Markle Overturned in Privacy Battle
Veuer
The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has lost a Court of Appeal in favor of the Duchess of Sussex. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the..
-
Meghan Wins Legal Battle Against The Mail on Sunday
Upworthy
-
Meghan Markle asks that the Mail put themselves on blast after she wins appeal in privacy case against them
Lainey Gossip
-
Mail on Sunday publisher considering Supreme Court appeal over Meghan letter
Belfast Telegraph
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins court victory in privacy fight with British tabloid
Washington Post