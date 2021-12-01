A father has been found guilty of the manslaughter of his six-year-old son Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and his partner guilty of murder after they subjected the boy to months of physical and psychological abuse.Full Article
Father and girlfriend found guilty over death of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, six
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Dad and partner guilty over six-year-old's death
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a head injury after being starved, tortured and neglected by the pair.
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was 'terrorised', 'persecuted' and 'dehumanised' by dad and step-mum, says prosecutor
The jury has now heard all of the evidence concerning the death of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes in Shirley, Solihull. Very..
