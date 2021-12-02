Studies have shown that Xevudy can reduce hospitalisation and death by 79 per cent in high risk adults with symptomatic Covid.Full Article
Covid treatment that could tackle the Omicron variant approved for use in UK
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FDA Advisers Narrowly Endorse Merck’s COVID Antiviral Pill
Wibbitz Top Stories
FDA Advisers Narrowly Endorse , Merck’s COVID Antiviral Pill.
On Nov. 30, the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee..
-
Coronavirus digest: GSK treatment effective against omicron
Deutsche Welle
-
Drug that could tackle Omicron variant approved by UK regulators
Belfast Telegraph
-
News24.com | SA in talks with Pfizer, Merck for Covid-19 pills
News24
-
Greece approves mandatory vaccination for those aged over 60
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
FDA Panel Backs First-Of-A-Kind COVID-19 Pill From Merck
Newsy
Watch VideoA panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage..
WHO nations launch steps toward deal to fight pandemics
SeattlePI.com