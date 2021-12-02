Police seek three men after antisemitic attack on Hanukkah party bus
Published
Images have been released of three men police wish to speak to in connection with a “bigoted antisemitic attack” on a Hanukkah party bus.Full Article
Published
Images have been released of three men police wish to speak to in connection with a “bigoted antisemitic attack” on a Hanukkah party bus.Full Article
A rabbi who was on a bus that was spat at by a group of men in central London has described it as a “bigoted antisemitic..