All were reported as being 'fit and well' but were arrested and are being processed by immigration officials.Full Article
Seven people found in refrigerated lorry trailer on M1 near Leicester
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lorry search uncovers seven people hidden in refrigerated trailer on M1
The people are reportedly "fit and well" after their ordeal
Derby Telegraph
Seven people found in refrigerated lorry trailer on M1
Everybody in the trailer was described as being "fit and well"
Nottingham Post