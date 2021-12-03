Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election
Published
Tory Louie French has become the UK’s newest MP following the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.Full Article
Published
Tory Louie French has become the UK’s newest MP following the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.Full Article
The Conservatives have held on to the southeast London seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup after a by-election prompted by the death of..
New MP will be elected in London seat following the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire in October