Louie French had a 4,478 vote cushion over Labour, with Keir Starmer's party's share of the vote increasing from 2019.Full Article
Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election as Labour slash majority
Labour: PM 'should be worried' by Bexley swing
Labour's national campaign co-ordinator has warned that Boris Johnson "should be worried" by the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election..
Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup with reduced majority on low turnout
Tory Louie French is the UK’s newest MP after winning the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.
