Alan Sugar thanks police after man is convicted of sending antisemitic letters
Published
Lord Alan Sugar has thanked police after a man who sent him abusive, antisemitic letters was convicted of religiously-aggravated harassment.Full Article
Published
Lord Alan Sugar has thanked police after a man who sent him abusive, antisemitic letters was convicted of religiously-aggravated harassment.Full Article
Apprentice star Lord Sugar has expressed his gratitude to police after they snared the man who sent the billionaire tycoon abusive..
BBC Local News: Essex -- Patrick Gomes' messages were "deeply derogatory towards the Jewish faith", Essex Police says.