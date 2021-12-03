Mandatory covid vaccines update issued by UK Government
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Omicron, delta variants combine for decision-making headache
SeattlePI.com
PARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations will be hit with monthly fines of more than..
Advertisement
More coverage
Government moving towards compulsory jabs for NHS staff
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has indicated that Covid vaccines could become mandatory for all NHS staff.
"We haven't..
ODN
Qatar - Czechs mull mandatory COVID shots for over-60s, healthcare workers
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) PRAGUE - The Czech Republic may make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for people over the age of 60 as well as..
MENAFN.com