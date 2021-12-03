Omicron cases in Scotland up 16 to 29 as concert linked to new variant outbreak
Omicron cases in Scotland have jumped by 16 in the past 24 hours to 29, with a concert among the sources.Full Article
Health bosses haven't revealed where, but across Scotland there are now 29 cases of the new variant.
South Africa's new cases of Covid-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signalling a dramatic surge in the..