Reece James and Jorginho set for Chelsea returns against West Ham
Published
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the “massive” boost of Reece James and Jorginho’s return to fitness for Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.Full Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the “massive” boost of Reece James and Jorginho’s return to fitness for Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Ham.Full Article
Less than three days after their victory over Watford, Chelsea return to action to face West Ham in the early kick-off on Saturday...