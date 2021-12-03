If you catch the new Omicron strain then it's likely you'll experience different symptoms to what the NHS has previously set out.Full Article
Three Omicron symptoms different to other Covid variants
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Omicron Variant Found In Multiple U.S. States
Newsy
Watch VideoThe Omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been..
Advertisement
More coverage
Omicron Variant May Have Reached Europe Earlier Than Thought
Newsy
Watch VideoEconomic powerhouses Japan and France reported their first cases of the omicron variant Tuesday, while new findings..