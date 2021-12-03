Brother charged with murder and sexual assault of 16-year-old Amber Gibson
Connor Gibson has been charged with murdering and sexually assaulting his sister Amber Gibson, whose body was found in a park.Full Article
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Connor Gibson was also charged with offences relating to the Sexual Offences Act 2009.
Connor Gibson, 19, appeared in private at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday as a police murder investigation into the 16-year-old's..