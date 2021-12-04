US intelligence determines Russia planning Ukraine offensive
American intelligence officials have found Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022.Full Article
Moscow may be planning a large-scale military offensive for the end of January, Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov cited..