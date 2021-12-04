Nottingham Forest v Peterborough United
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United.Full Article
Steve Cooper's Reds triumphed 2-0 at the City Ground thanks to goals from James Garner and Ryan Yates
Follow the action as Steve Cooper's side aim to get back to winning ways on the banks of the Trent