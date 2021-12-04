Indonesian volcano erupts, throwing up huge ash cloud
The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java has spewed thick columns of ash high into the sky, triggering panic among people living nearby.Full Article
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java spewed thick columns of ash..
Airlines have been warned about a plume of ash rising 15,000m from Mt Semeru in Java.
