Hundreds pay respects to 12-year-old Ava White at vigil held in her memory
Published
Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of people have turned out to pay their respects to 12-year-old Ava White at a vigil held in her memory.Full Article
Hundreds of balloons are released in Liverpool city centre in memory of 12-year-old Ava White.
Liverpool will “stand together” in memory of 12-year-old Ava White as a vigil is held in her memory.