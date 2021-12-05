Adam's performance with David and Naughty Boy in the Cells of Hell divided the viewing public.Full Article
Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt splits I'm A Celeb viewers with performance in trial
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Adam Woodyatt's geeky Ian Beale transformation wows I'm A Celeb viewers
The former EastEnders actor has shed three stone as he impresses viewers with his new look
Exeter Express and Echo
Behind Adam Woodyatt's transformation from geeky Ian Beale with beer belly to slimmed down I'm A Celeb star
The EastEnders actor has impressed viewers with his amazing weight loss ahead of appearing on I'm A Celeb
Tamworth Herald