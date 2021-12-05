Dominic Raab said he wants to see 'what lessons further we can learn' after the abused youngster's stepmother and father were jailedFull Article
Government announces inquiry after the killing of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: National inquiry into boy's death
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Arthur Labinjo-Hughes's killing will be reviewed to protect other children from..
BBC Local News
Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: National inquiry into his death
Killing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes to be subject of national review to protect other children from such evil crimes, government says
BBC News