Tustin and Hughes 'must never see light of day again', says grandfather of six-year-old Arthur
Published
The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said that the couple behind his death "must never see the light of day again".Full Article
Published
The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said that the couple behind his death "must never see the light of day again".Full Article
The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said that the couple behind his death "must never see the light of day again".
The grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.