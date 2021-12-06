PSNI renews appeal for information after fatal road crash which claimed life of Joan Love (71)

The PSN has renewed an appeal for information following a fatal road crash in Belleek last month, in which 71 year old woman Joan Love tragically lost her life. Detective Sergeant Harrison said: “At around 3.45pm on Saturday November 6, it was reported that a red Mitsubishi L200 pick-up and a silver Honda Jazz were involved in the incident on the Boa Island Road. “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, both the collision and time leading up to it, or who might have dashcam footage available, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.”