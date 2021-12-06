Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38
Shrewsbury and Plymouth have announced the death of their former player Marvin Morgan aged 38.Full Article
Morgan, who spent two seasons with the Pilgrims, founded the successful Fresh Ego Kid clothing brand
Tributes have been paid to former Shrewsbury and Plymouth forward turned fashion designer Marvin Morgan following his tragic..